SC clears path for 15 lakh to get grade benefits

The Supreme Court yesterday released the full text of its verdict that cleared the way for the government and autonomous employees, who got the facilities of a time scale or a selection grade before 2015, to achieve the benefits of two higher grades in their services.

Following the apex court judgement, about 15 lakh officers and employees are now entitled to receive relevant financial benefits, Barrister Md Salahuddin Dolon, principal counsel for the writ petitioners, told The Daily Star.

He also said the authorities concerned of the government and autonomous organisations can now implement the SC verdict.

Earlier on April 30 this year, the Appellate Division of the SC delivered the verdict after disposing of four separate appeals and eight leave-to-appeal petitions filed by the state challenging that High Court judgement on this issue.

In the 18 pages' full text of judgment released yesterday, the apex court bench headed by Justice Md Ashfaqul Islam modified two HC judgments regarding this issue.

"Accordingly, the operating part of the impugned judgments and orders dated January 4, 2017 and December 4, 2017 respectively passed by the High Court Division in writ petition Nos.13300 of 2016 and 10912 of 2017 so modified thus stand as under:

"In the result, the rule is made absolute in part without any order as to costs. Clause (ga) as contained in the impugned Paripatra being circular issued on September 21, 2016 issued by the respondent No.3 (finance ministry) is hereby declared to have been issued without lawful authority and is, of no legal effect as being ultra vires the Constitution."

The government circular issued on September 21, 2016 had nullified or restricted benefits of the officers and employees, Barrister Salahuddin Dolon added.

Contacted, Additional Attorney General Aneek R Haque, who represented the state, told this correspondent that the officials and employees concerned will now get gradation facilities as per relevant rules following the SC judgement.