SC bench to rule on Ducsu polls today

The fate of Dhaka University Central Students' Union election slated for September 9 will be determined at the hearing of the full bench of the Supreme Court's Appellate Division today.

Yesterday, Justice Farah Mahbub, chamber judge of the Appellate Division, extended the suspension on the High Court directive to postpone the election until October 30.

The High Court issued the directive on Monday following a writ petition filed by a female candidate for Liberation War and democratic movements affairs secretary from the left alliance "Aparajeyo 71, Odommyo 24" panel.

She alleged that SM Farhad, the president of Islami Chhatra Shibir's DU unit and Ducsu general secretary candidate from Oikyabaddho Shikkharthi Jote, was involved in the now banned Chhatra League and appealed to stay his candidature.

The female candidate, however, faced rape threat by a student named Ali Husen on social media, drawing widespread condemnation.

The Dhaka University authorities yesterday formed two separate fact-finding bodies to investigate the issue.

On the campus, leaders and activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal brought out a procession yesterday morning demanding trial of Ali Husen. They staged a sit-in in front of the vice-chancellor's office, where several leaders delivered speeches. Leftist panels also held protest programmes.

Shaikh Tanvir Baree Hamim, Ducsu GS candidate from the Chhatra Dal panel, accused the DU administration of inaction over the issue. He said, "It has been nearly 24 hours, yet the administration has not taken any action. We ask this spineless administration to stand up straight and do their duty."

He alleged that the university has kept loopholes in place to prolong the Ducsu election process. "Those who want to delay the Ducsu election just like the national election, the Dhaka University students will show them the red card."

Other groups demonstrated against "conspiracies to thwart the election".

Ali Husen is allegedly a Shibir activist. He also has different photos with Shibir leaders.

In the evening, Islami Chhatra Shibir held a press conference where Farhad claimed they have no relations with Ali Husen. He argued that Husen reacted after the announcement came to postpone the Ducsu election, not after the writ petition was filed.

Showing some screenshots, he alleged the female candidates of their panels have been facing cyber bullying by JCD men.

Earlier, in a separate briefing, Abdul Qader, vice president candidate from the Boishommo Birodhi Shikkharthi Sangsad panel, urged the High Court not to stand against the students, warning that any adverse ruling could trigger unrest in campus.

"We want to tell the High Court, the judges, or whoever is playing this game: the decision on Ducsu will come from the soil of Dhaka University. That decision will be taken by the students," he said.

He alleged that the entire Ducsu election was being jeopardised due to a writ petition over a single candidacy. "This is nothing but a deep conspiracy. We will never allow this conspiracy to succeed."

Chhatra Odhikar Parishad's VP candidate Md Bin Yamin Mollah also termed the move as a "conspiracy to thwart the elections". He said, confusions have been created among the students about voting.

Meanwhile, the Dhaka University authorities said they have been working on the security issues in the campus during the polls.

A meeting has been held with the Dhaka Metropolitan Police commissioner, where they discussed in detail about the security on the Ducsu election day, said DU Chief Returning Officer Prof Mohammad Zashim Uddin.

He said a security protocol has been formulated in this regard. Besides, a committee is working on measures to reduce cyber-bullying and have already met the chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).