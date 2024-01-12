SC bars two lawyers from conducting cases

The Supreme Court yesterday barred lawyers Mohammad Moshin Rashid and Shah Ahmed Badal from conducting any case before its Appellate and High Court divisions for next four weeks for writing a letter to the chief justice with "some derogatory statements".

The Appellate Division of the SC also ordered them to give written explanation on their roles regarding the letter within this time and appear before it on February 8 in this connection.

Earlier in the day, Rashid and Badal appeared before a four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan in compliance with its summons order.

Senior lawyer AJ Mohammad Ali sought time on behalf of Rashid and Badal from the court for giving explanation.

The chief justice said in the order that "the letter contains some derogatory statements which prima facie appears to be anti-state and demeaning the prestige, position and dignity of the judiciary as a whole".

The lawyers submitted the letter to the SC registrar general's office on January 1 to be forwarded to the chief justice to inform him of their court boycott programme.

The letter was placed before the chief justice on January 2.