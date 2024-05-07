SC allows BNP leader Aman to go abroad for treatment

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court yesteday allowed convicted BNP leader Aman Ullah Aman to go abroad for treatment.

The apex court ordered Aman to come back to the country and to submit a compliance report before this court by June 9.

A four-member bench of the Appellate Division headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan passed the order following a petition filed by Aman seeking its permission to go aboard for treatment.

AM Mahbub Uddin Khokon appeared for Aman during the hearing of the petition.

Aman, who has been sentenced to 13 years' imprisonment in a corruption case, in March submitted the petition to the Appellate Division through a lawyer praying to this court to allow him to go to Singapore for treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital.

On March 20, the Appellate Division granted bail to Aman in the case in which he was sentenced to 13 years' imprisonment in 2007.

He must however take permission from the court to go abroad, the apex court said in the order.

Later on, Aman got released from jail following the SC order of bail.