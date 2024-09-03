Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Yunus Case

SC adjourns hearing till Oct 21

Staff Correspondent
Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Tue Sep 3, 2024 12:00 AM

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court yesterday adjourned until October 21 the hearing of a leave to appeal petition challenging a High Court order that upheld indictment against Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and six officials of Grameen Telecom in a corruption case.

A full bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, yesterday passed the order. The graft case was filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission on May 30, 2023.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বাংলাদেশ–ভারত সম্পর্কের সোনালি অধ্যায় ছিল দলের ও ব্যক্তির মধ্যে সীমাবদ্ধ: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশ–ভারত সম্পর্কের সোনালি অধ্যায় ছিল দলের ও ব্যক্তির মধ্যে সীমাবদ্ধ: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

আমি মনে করি, কোনো এক পর্যায়ে, কোনো এক কারণে পাকিস্তানের সঙ্গে সম্পর্কে একটু টানাপোড়েন ছিল। এখন স্বাভাবিক একটা সম্পর্কে যদি উন্নীত হয়, আমাদের সবার খুশি হওয়া উচিত।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

পুলিশের ওপর সরকারের এখনও নিয়ন্ত্রণ প্রতিষ্ঠিত হয়নি: গোলাম মোর্তোজা

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification