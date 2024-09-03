SC adjourns hearing till Oct 21

The Appellate Division of the Supreme Court yesterday adjourned until October 21 the hearing of a leave to appeal petition challenging a High Court order that upheld indictment against Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and six officials of Grameen Telecom in a corruption case.

A full bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed, yesterday passed the order. The graft case was filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission on May 30, 2023.