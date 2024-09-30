SBMCH director resigns amid protests

Barishal's Sher-e Bangla Medical College Hospital (SBMCH) Director Saiful Islam yesterday resigned following a strike enforced the day before by the intern doctors.

The interns went on the work stoppage on Saturday afternoon for 24 hours to press home their demands including security of the doctors and resignation of the hospital director.

According to the hospital authorities, on Saturday evening, an eight-year-old child named Junayed died of various diseases including pneumonia. When the child died, his relatives assaulted the doctors and nurses, he said. Protesting the incident, the interns started the strike from 12:00pm on Saturday and, at one stage, demanded resignation of the hospital director, he added.

Ward master Abul Kalam filed a case on Saturday night.

Intern Moshiur Rahman said they submitted their four-point demand including the arrest of criminals, and presence of Ansar members in the hospital.