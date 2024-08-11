Sayed every mother’s son

Says Yunus after meeting family of slain student protester, urges all to build a new country

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus consoles the mother of slain student protester Abu Sayed at the family’s home in Pirganj of Rangpur yesterday while other family members look on. Photo: PID

Chief Adviser to the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus yesterday urged all to come forward to build a new Bangladesh keeping in mind the supreme sacrifice of Abu Sayed and others.

"Abu Sayed is not the child of a single family, he is the child of all families in Bangladesh," he said.

The Nobel laureate made the remarks after meeting the family members of Abu Sayed in Rangpur's Pirganj upazila, report UNB and BSS.

Abu Sayed, a student of English at Begum Rokeya University, Rangpur, was killed in police firing on July 16 during the quota reform protest in Rangpur. He was a key coordinator of the Anti-discrimination Student Movement which culminated in the fall of Sheikh Hasina's government.

Yunus said, "This Bangladesh is the Bangladesh Abu Sayed wanted. There is no discrimination in this Bangladesh. My request to you all is to protect everyone and make sure there is no anarchy."

The chief adviser yesterday also visited Rangpur Medical College and Hospital to see some students who sustained injuries during the quota reform protest. He enquired about their health and gave necessary instructions to the hospital authorities for the proper treatment of the injured.

Posts, Telecommunications and ICT Affairs Adviser Md Nahid Islam and Youth and Sports Affairs Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajeeb Bhuiyan accompanied the chief adviser during his visit to Rangpur. Nahid and Asif were two key coordinators of the student protest.

Later in the day, the chief adviser spoke at a session with students at Begum Rokeya University. He called on the young people to take the responsibility for the nation's future.

Yunus urged them to harness their potential and ensure the country's progress.

"This Rangpur, this Bangladesh, is now in your hands. You have the power to take the country wherever you want. This is not a matter of research, it is the power within you," he told the students.

Describing Abu Sayed as an "epic character", he said many poems will be written and many literary works will be done on him.

"The students and the young people of Bangladesh have astonished the entire world."

He termed the students' recent achievement "the country's second victory".

The chief adviser urged the students to make sure that this achievement is not lost. He called upon the older generation to move out of the way for the young generation.

Yunus also spoke about the necessity of having a vision to accomplish any task.

"If there is no dream, there will be chaos. But if you have a dream and you pursue it, you will achieve it although it once seemed to be impossible. The power to make the impossible possible lies within you."

Urging the young people not to back out, he said the older generation has failed to guide the nation.

"We have failed. We could not take you to that destination where you were supposed to be."

Yunus also warned the students not to let their efforts be foiled by those seeking to undermine their progress. "There are many waiting to make your efforts futile. Don't fail this time."

Voicing his commitment to national reform, the microcredit pioneer said he would do whatever is necessary to cleanse the country of its ills. "We will clean everything. We have no relief until everything is cleaned."

He condemned the recent attacks on the religious minority communities. He asked the young people, "You have been able to save the country. Can't you save some families?"

He urged the students to protect all Hindu, Christian, and Buddhist families from harm.

"You must say no one can harm them. They are my brothers. We fought together, and we will stay together."

Comparing Bangladesh to a beautiful family, Yunus said, "No family is more beautiful than this. There are many countries in the world, but there is no such beautiful family."