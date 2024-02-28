Bangladesh
OUR CORRESPONDENT, Sylhet
Wed Feb 28, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Feb 28, 2024 01:48 AM

Bangladesh

Saving Jadukata River: Legal notice served on 13 govt bodies

Photo: Dwoha Chowdhury/Star

The Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (BELA) yesterday issued legal notices on 13 government bodies, including three ministries, urging them to cease leasing parts of the Jadukata river in Sunamganj and take action to safeguard the transboundary river.

Advocate Jakia Sultana, representing BELA, issued the notice to officials, including  secretary of the environment ministry, chairman of National River Conservation Commission, and chairman of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority.

BELA said the Jadukata has been leased as "Balumahal (designated sand quarry)" for years, violating mandatory hydrographic surveys required for such leases.

