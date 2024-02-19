‘Save us from Kaliganga erosion’

Locals form human chain for 2nd day

A section of residents of Andharmanik, Jaynagar and Kanda Pouli areas under Manikganj Municipality continued their human chain programme yesterday for the second day.

Around 100 people joined the event in front of Manikganj DC Office around 10:30am demanding the authorities' prompt steps to protect their homesteads and croplands from Kaliganga river's erosion.

Speakers at the human chain urged authorities not to lease out the balumahal in Beutha-Pouli mouja of Manikganj to prevent erosion of the river. They said bridge, croplands, graveyards, mosques and hundreds of homesteads are at risk of getting devoured by the river.

Manikganj Mayor Md Ramzan Ali was present.

Later, they submitted a memorandum to Rehana Akhter, deputy commissioner of Manikganj.

"I received a memorandum from the locals. We will visit the place and take decision regarding lease of the balumahal keeping their demand in mind," said the DC.