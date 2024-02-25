Speakers demand at procession

Speakers at a protest procession in Nabiganj upazila of Habiganj yesterday demanded authorities concerned to take prompt measures to save Sakha Borak river from encroachment and pollution.

Environmentalists, teachers of different institutions, social and political leaders, journalists and locals participated in the event, organised by River Wings in Notunbazar area of the upazila.

"Sakha Borak river has shrunk and lost its natural flow due to encroachment and pollution by industries on river banks," said Sony Chowdhury, former secretary of Nabiganj Press Club.

"As it can no longer provide enough water for irrigation, farmers from nearby villages have abandoned paddy cultivation and switched to vegetable cultivation. However, they are still facing difficulty due to lack of water in dry season," he said.

Tanuj Roy, convener of Rivers Wings who presided over the event, said, "If the grabbing and pollution cannot be stopped, the river will be beyond saving."

Md Kholilur Rahman, 60, a local farmer, said, "As the river no longer holds enough water in dry season, our livelihoods are affected as we cannot cultivate any crop during this time."

Farmers Mujibur Rahman and Abdul Mukit echoed him.

"Sakha Borak river is an example of how reckless river encroachment is affecting rural Bangladesh. People need to unite to protect the rivers," said Monirul Islam, a retired teacher.