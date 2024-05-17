Save rivers to save country

Speakers tell event

The rivers should be freed from encroachment and pollution by implementing existing laws, said speakers at an event yesterday.

They said this at a dialogue on the "Role of Media in Stopping River Pollution," organised by Waterkeepers Bangladesh in collaboration with USAID and Counterpart International Bangladesh at Jatiya Press Club.

Addressing the event, former chairman of the National River Conservation Commission, Mujibur Rahman Howlader, said, "Today, when we go to save the Padma, Meghna, and Jamuna, we face threats… It's time to discuss why river laws aren't being enforced. Rivers are public property. It's up to all of us to protect them."

Sharif Jamil, coordinator of Waterkeepers Bangladesh, said the rivers of Dhaka are losing their existence.

"Grabbers are regularly occupying all the rivers… Pollution should be brought under control by installing ETPs at factories that pollute rivers. If we can't protect the country's rivers, we cannot save the country," he added.

Gloria Jharna Sarkar, a former lawmaker for women's reserved seats, said while the government is allocating funds for the river, local public representatives are not fulfilling their responsibilities.

Former lawmaker Shamim Haider Patwary said protecting the river has now become a pressing need. He urged media workers to increase in-depth reporting so that the grabbers can be identified.

Pinaki Roy, chief reporter at The Daily Star, mentioned that Tk 4,000 crore has been allocated for river protection, but the majority of these funds have been used for constructing landing stations and walkways.