To save a lifeline

200 villagers join hands to clean Kageshwari river

Kageshwari river, a lifeline to the residents of Koromja union in Pabna's Santhia upazila, has long been struggling to survive.

Over the years, the river lost its natural flow and became filled with water hyacinths, alongside getting polluted.

To save their lifeline, around 200 residents teamed up with volunteers from Punduria Shanti Shangha, a social organisation, to clean up the river's two-kilometre stretch.

The initiative, on its first phase for seven days, saw removal of water hyacinths and garbage from the river to let it breathe again.

"Around 12,000 people live in areas on the banks of Kageshwari river. Rampant pollution in the river left their lives and livelihoods, alongside the environment, in much jeopardy. But no steps have been taken by the authorities concerned to this end," said Johurul Islam Pappi, director of the voluntary organisation.

"To save the river, we have taken the initiative to clean it up and help bring back its natural flow," he said.

"In the first phase of the drive, around 200 residents as well as our volunteers worked together to clean up the river by removing water hyacinths and other waste," Johurul also said.

"We will expand our clean-up drive across more areas in the river soon," he added.

Md Hosen Ali Bagchi, chairman of Koromja union parishad, said, "We tried to clean up the river through government projects but could not get fund allocation."

This clean-up effort has brought new hope for the river, he said. "If the people work together, we will be able to save the river," Hosen added.