Save Gabtoli waterbody

Civil society urges PM

Civil society representatives have called on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to stop the filling activities of a waterbody in Gabtoli, urging her intervention to restore the filled areas to their original condition.

In a letter to the PM on Thursday, they said Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation has filled a water retention pond in Gabtoli's Goidartek and undertaken a project to enhance seed potato production.

The 12-acre waterbody is designated as a water retention pond in the Detailed Area Plan (2022-2035) of Rajuk. The retention pond is now under DNCC's jurisdiction.

The letter said the percentage of reservoirs and wetlands in Dhaka was 20.58 percent in 1995, which decreased to 2.91 percent in 2023, according to Bangladesh Institute of Planners.

An ideal city should have 10 to 12 percent waterbodies whereas the capital has only 2.91 percent.

The representatives also said long-lasting waterlogging in Dhaka after a little rain is a direct effect of filling up the reservoirs.

The eight signatories are rights activist Sultana Kamal; Khushi Kabir, coordinator of Nijera Kori; Shamsul Huda, executive director of Association for Land Reform and Development; Iftekharuzzaman, executive director of Transparency International Bangladesh; Faruq Faisel, executive director of Ain o Salish Kendra; SM Rezaul Karim, legal adviser at Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust; Alamgir Kabir, general secretary of Bangladesh Paribesh Andolon and Adil Muhammad Khan, president of Bangladesh Institute of Planners.