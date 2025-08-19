Savar declared ‘degraded airshed’

Brick kilns slapped with restrictions

The government has declared Savar upazila in Dhaka a "degraded airshed" and said that the operation of all brick kilns, except "Tunnel Kilns" and "Hybrid Hoffman Kilns", will be restricted from next month.

The decision was made under Rule 5 of the Air Pollution (Control) Rules, 2022, according to a circular issued yesterday and signed by Department of Environment Director General Md Kamruzzaman.

In addition to kiln restrictions, the circular bans open burning of solid waste, issuance of location or environmental clearance for industries that may cause air pollution, and other activities outlined in the action plan.

Data from DoE's Continuous Air Monitoring Stations (CAMS) shows that the annual average concentration of ambient air pollutants in Savar is nearly three times higher than the national standard, posing severe health risks.

During the dry season, northwestern and northeastern winds carry pollution from Savar into Dhaka for almost five months, aggravating air quality and creating serious health hazards for city dwellers.

The government said the declaration is expected to play a key role in curbing air pollution in both Savar and Dhaka.

In September last year, Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan announced that no new permits for brick kilns would be issued in an effort to reduce air pollution.

She added that 3,491 brick kilns operating without environmental clearances would be shut down, and all kilns built illegally in hilly areas would be relocated.

Brick kilns in Dhaka city and its surrounding areas are responsible for 58 percent of the city's air pollution.

The increasing use of firewood, collected through tree felling, has caused severe deforestation, while toxic emissions from brick baking pose acute health risks, especially school-going children.

On February 24, the High Court ordered the removal of all illegal brick kilns nationwide.

Kiln owners were required to submit their valid documents to their respective upazila assistant commissioner (land) offices by March 1. Most failed to comply, demonstrating blatant disregard for the law.

Under the existing legislation, brick kilns cannot be established near residential areas, protected zones, commercial areas, municipal towns, educational institutions, or agricultural land.