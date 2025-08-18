Savar declared ‘degraded air shed’; brick kilns to be restricted from September

The government has declared Savar upazila in Dhaka district a "degraded air shed" and announced that, starting September, operation of all brick kilns except 'Tunnel Kilns' and 'Hybrid Hoffman Kilns' will be restricted.

The decision was made under Rule 5 of the Air Pollution (Control) Rules, 2022.

A circular in this regard, signed by Dr Md Kamruzzaman, director general of the Department of Environment, was issued yesterday.

In addition to kiln restrictions, the circular bans open burning of solid waste, issuance of location or environmental clearance for industries that may cause air pollution, and other activities outlined in the action plan.

Data from the Department of Environment's Continuous Air Monitoring Stations (CAMS) shows that the annual average concentration of ambient air pollutants in Savar is nearly three times higher than the national standard, posing severe health risks.

During the dry season, northwestern and northeastern winds carry pollution from Savar into Dhaka for almost five months, aggravating air quality and creating serious health hazards for city residents.

The government said the declaration is expected to play a key role in curbing air pollution in both Savar and Dhaka.

In September 2024, Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan announced that no new permits for brick kilns would be issued to reduce air pollution.

She also said that 3,491 brick kilns operating without environmental clearance would be shut down, and all kilns built illegally in hilly areas would be relocated.

Brick kilns in Dhaka city and its surrounding areas are responsible for 58 percent of the city's air pollution.

The increasing use of firewood, collected through tree felling, has caused severe deforestation, while toxic emissions from brick baking pose acute health risks, including for school-going children.

On February 24, the High Court ordered the removal of all illegal brick kilns nationwide.

Kiln owners were required to submit valid documents to the respective Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) office by March 1. Most failed to comply, demonstrating blatant disregard for the law.

Under existing legislation, brick kilns cannot be established near residential areas, protected zones, commercial areas, municipal towns, educational institutions, or agricultural land.