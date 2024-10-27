SAU students make 8-point demand including resignation of registrar, proctor

Sylhet Agricultural University students have been carrying out sit-in protests on campus since this morning to press home their eight-point demand.

They started demonstrating in front of the teachers-students centre on campus around 9:00am today, boycotting classes and closing down administrative buildings. Their demands include the resignation of the university's registrar and proctor.

According to students, protests sparked after the university administration, following a clash on October 24, termed students' actions as sedition and formed a committee to investigate the matter.

On that day, general students allegedly tore a banner placed by Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal activists to welcome candidates who sat for admission tests. This led to an altercation, following which JCD dissolved their university committee, reports our local correspondent.

The protesters demands include resignation and public apologies from the registrar, proctorial body, and public relations officer; beefing up security on campus; ensuring punishment for those who placed the banner defying the ban on student politics; filing a case against the outsider JCD activists for attacking general students that night; withdrawal of the statement given by the administration and submission of a corrected statement; ensuring anonymous grading system; setting the passing mark at 40 out of 100, and 24/7 healthcare services on campus.

Prof Sultan Ahmed of the university's microbiology department, on behalf of the university administration, told journalists they are trying to negotiate with the students.