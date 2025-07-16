Bangladesh
Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Wed Jul 16, 2025 01:07 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 16, 2025 02:09 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Satyajit Ray’s family home being demolished

Wed Jul 16, 2025 01:07 AM
Last update on: Wed Jul 16, 2025 02:09 AM
New Shishu Academy building to replace it
Our Correspondent, Mymensingh
Wed Jul 16, 2025 01:07 AM Last update on: Wed Jul 16, 2025 02:09 AM
satyajit ray family house demolition
Local residents say that the demolition will wipe out the legacy of the Ray dynasty in Mymensingh city. Photo: Collected

The ancestral home of eminent litterateur Upendra Kishore Ray Chowdhury, formerly used as the Mymensingh Shishu Academy, is being demolished to make way for a new semi-concrete structure.

Upendra Kishore was the father of celebrated poet Sukumar Ray and grandfather of the filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Located on Horikishore Ray Chowdhury Road in the city, the century-old house is tied to the legacy of the illustrious Ray family, whose contributions to Bangla literature and arts are considered foundational. Horikishore Ray Chowdhury himself was an ancestor of Upendra Kishore, Sukumar, and Satyajit.

The house, situated just behind Shashi Lodge -- one of the region's most prominent archaeological landmarks -- had reportedly fallen into disrepair after years of neglect by the authorities.

Local residents say that the demolition will wipe out the legacy of the Ray dynasty in Mymensingh city.

According to the Department of Archaeology, the house was built more than a century ago by Upendra Kishore, a notable zamindar from Masua in Kishoreganj's Katiadi upazila.

After the partition of 1947, the property came under government ownership and was repurposed as the Mymensingh Shishu Academy in 1989.

"The house has been left abandoned for 10 years. Shishu Academy activities have been operating from a rented space," said Md Mehedi Zaman, the district Children Affairs Officer.

The official added that the demolition is being carried out in accordance with proper procedures and necessary approvals.

A semi-concrete building with several rooms will be built to start academy activities, he said.

When asked why such a historically significant building, located on a 36-decimal plot, was being demolished, the official said the building posed a serious risk for children, when they gather at the compound.

"The house was in a pity state for years, cracks developed on its roof... but the authorities concerned never cared for the rich history behind old buildings," said Shamim Ashraf, a poet.

He added that locals had demanded on various occasions to protect the building but to no avail.

Sabina Yeasmin, field officer at the Department of Archeology (Dhaka and Mymensingh divisions) attached to Shashi Lodge, said the house was not enlisted with the department yet, but according to survey, it was an archeological heritage.

The official said she spoke with Shishu Academy officials and administration yesterday, with a request to protect the building but her request went in vain.  She had also informed the regional director of the department regarding the issue, she added.

Related topic:
Satyajit Raysatyajit ray family house demolition
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Feluda, the idea of ‘Bangali Bhadralok’, and the gendered silence in detective fiction

2m ago
Satyajit Ray in the modern era: Can we still relate to his timeless classics?

Satyajit Ray in the modern era: Can we still relate to his timeless classics?

2m ago
Hindi cinema used to operate in an alternative reality: Shabana Azmi

Hindi cinema used to operate in an alternative reality: Shabana Azmi

8m ago

Michael Douglas to be conferred with Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement Award

1y ago
Satyajit Ray’s voice to be dubbed in AI for ‘Padatik’

Satyajit Ray’s voice to be dubbed in AI for ‘Padatik’

1y ago
|রাজনীতি

হুমকি-ধামকি দিয়ে এনসিপির গণজোয়ার আটকানো যাবে না: নাহিদ ইসলাম

হুমকি-ধামকি দিয়ে এনসিপির গণজোয়ার আটকানো যাবে না বলে মন্তব্য করেছেন জাতীয় নাগরিক পার্টির (এনসিপি) আহ্বায়ক নাহিদ ইসলাম।

৩২ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মালয়েশিয়ায় মাল্টিপল এন্ট্রি ভিসা পাবেন বাংলাদেশি শ্রমিকরা: আইন উপদেষ্টা

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে