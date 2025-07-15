Satyajit Ray's ancestral home being demolished for new Shishu Academy building

Local residents say that the demolition will wipe out the legacy of the Ray dynasty in Mymensingh city. Photo: Collected

The ancestral home of eminent litterateur Upendrakishore Ray Chowdhury, formerly used as the Mymensingh Shishu Academy, is being demolished to make way for a new semi-concrete structure.

Upendrakishore was the father of celebrated poet Sukumar Ray and grandfather of the filmmaker Satyajit Ray.

Located on Horikishore Ray Chowdhury Road in the city, the century-old house is tied to the legacy of the illustrious Ray family, whose contributions to Bangla literature and arts are considered foundational. Horikishore Ray Chowdhury himself was an ancestor of Upendra Kishore, Sukumar, and Satyajit.

The house, situated just behind Shashi Lodge -- one of the region's most prominent archaeological landmarks -- had reportedly fallen into disrepair after years of neglect by the authorities.

Local residents say that the demolition will wipe out the legacy of the Ray dynasty in Mymensingh city.

According to the Department of Archaeology, the house was built more than a century ago by Upendrakishore, a notable zamindar from Masua in Kishoreganj's Katiadi upazila.

After the partition of 1947, the property came under government ownership and was repurposed as the Mymensingh Shishu Academy in 1989.

"The house has been left abandoned for 10 years. Shishu Academy activities have been operating from a rented space," said Md Mehedi Zaman, the district Children Affairs Officer.

The official added that the demolition is being carried out in accordance with proper procedures and necessary approvals.

A semi-concrete building with several rooms will be built to start academy activities, he said.

When asked why such a historically significant building, located on a 36-decimal plot, was being demolished, the official said the building posed a serious risk for children, when they gather at the compound.

"The house was in a state of pity for years, cracks developed on its roof... But the authorities concerned never cared for the rich history behind old buildings," lamented Shamim Ashraf, a poet.

He added that locals had demanded on various occasions to protect the building but to no avail.

Sabina Yeasmin, field officer at the Department of Archeology (Dhaka and Mymensingh Division) attached to Shashi Lodge, said the house was not enlisted with the department yet, but according to survey, it was an archeological heritage.

The official said she spoke with Shishu Academy officials and administration yesterday, with a request to protect the building but her request went in vain.

She had also informed the regional director of the department regarding the issue, she added.