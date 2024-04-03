Satkhira medical students asked to vacate halls

A day after a clash between two groups of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) at Satkhira Medical College, the authorities asked all the students to vacate the residential halls.

The decision was taken at the academic council of the medical college yesterday at noon. The order was issued in a notification signed by Principal Prof Dr Ruhul Kuddus.

According to the decision of the academic council, the students were asked to leave the halls by 2:30pm to avoid any untoward incident.

Prince Saha, vice-president of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) of the Medical College unit, was injured in a clash between two factions on Monday over declaring the newly elected BCL president Abdul Muhith and general secretary Tanvir Ahmed, unwanted on the college premises.

On March 27, the college authorities suspended the internship of Chhatra League leader Abdul Muhith for two months over vandalism and showdowns on campus the night before the 12th parliamentary election.

Then, on March 29, the new committee of Satkhira Medical College Chhatra League was announced. Abdul Muhith and Tanvir Ahmed were made president and general secretary of the committee, respectively.

Since the announcement of the committee, the leaders and activists of the two groups have been in a tense situation. At one stage, president Abdul Muhith and general secretary Tanvir Ahmed were declared unwanted by the leaders and activists of the rival group.