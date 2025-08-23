Satkhira Jubo Dal leader murdered in Khulna

A union-level Jubo Dal leader from Satkhira was found brutally murdered in Khulna's Dumuria upazila last night.

Police recovered the throat-slit body of 35-year-old Shamim Ahmed around midnight in the Aatharo Mile area of Dumuria, near the Tala upazila border in Satkhira.

Family members said Shamim, the joint convener of Islamkati Union Jubo Dal, had been living with his wife and children in a house in Aatharo Mile area.

His two acquaintances Ejaz and Shariful Islam, who used to visit Shamim's house frequently, came to meet the victim, they added.

According to Shamim's wife Brishti Akhter, the three men went upstairs together. Around midnight, she discovered Shamim's throat-slit body on the third floor and the two visitors were missing.

Police later detained the two men for questioning.

"This is clearly a case of homicide. Based on the victim's wife's statement, we have detained the two individuals for interrogation," said Ibrahim Hossain, sub-inspector of Magura police camp under Dumuria upazila.

Masud Rana, officer-in-charge of Dumuria Police Station, said the body was sent to Khulna Medical College Hospital for autopsy this morning and later handed over to the family.

Police said no case has been filed by the victim's family yet, but an investigation is underway.