Satellite imagery to guide tree planting in Dhaka: Saber

To improve urban greenery and sustainability, special satellite imagery is being developed to determine places for tree plantations in Dhaka.

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury shared the details yesterday.

"To develop a comprehensive afforestation plan for Dhaka, we are working in coordination with the Local Government Division, the ministries of public works and health, Rajuk, and both city corporations."

"We are strategising on the areas we can reforest and the types of trees we can plant. Discussions have already been held with both city corporation mayors, and work has started."

"A healthy and liveable city requires a certain level of greenery. We aim to implement an urban forestry project in Dhaka to maintain tolerable temperature levels," he said.

The minister also emphasised the critical role of climate action plans in creating a cleaner, greener, and more vibrant Dhaka.