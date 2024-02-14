Saraswati Puja today

Saraswati Puja will be celebrated across the country tomorrow amid festivity, and religious fervor.

This particular religious festival is an ode to Saraswati -- the goddess of knowledge, music, art and culture,

President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in separate messages, greeted the Hindu community on the occasion.

Saraswati Puja or Basant Panchami falls on the fifth of the Bengali month Maagh every year, when Hindus worship the goddess to mark the coming of spring.

Traditionally, children are introduced to education and learning on this day -- a tradition called "Hatekhori".

Major Hindu temples, schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions stage the festival with traditional gaiety and religious fervor.

In most places, the puja will begin in the morning and will be followed by the offering of "anjali" (a divine offering). Then, the children will be imparted "hatekhori" (introduction to learning of children) and later, prashad (food devoted to the Goddess) will be distributed among devotees.

Goddess Saraswati represents power, creativity and inspiration, and presents herself when the weather is pleasant and nature is in its full grandeur.

Depicted as a graceful woman with a crescent moon adorning her brow, she is shown riding a swan or a peacock, or is seated on a lotus flower.

Saraswati Puja will be organised on the premises of Jagannath Hall of Dhaka University, where devotees are expected to perform rituals and visit the pandals.

Pujas will also be arranged at the Dhakeshwari National Temple, Ram Krishna Mission, Jagannath University, Siddheswari temple, Supreme Court premises, Farashganj, Shakhari Bazar, Tanti Bazar and different other places in old Dhaka, Banani, Dhaka College, Eden Girls' College, BUET, Ramna Kali Mandir and Maa Anandamayi Ashram, Tejgaon College, Stamford University, and different educational institutions in the city.