‘Santal rebellion day’ observed

Members of the Santal community in Gaibandha yesterday observed the historic "Santal rebellion day" in Gobindaganj upazila with various programmes commemorating the uprising and highlighting the ongoing struggles for land rights of indigenous communities.

The day's events included paying homage to the martyrs, followed by a procession and rallies.

Speakers said indigenous communities remain vulnerable, without possession of their ancestral lands for generations. They demanded immediate return of their land, and urged the government to take effective measures to protect their rights.

The Santal rebellion, also known as Santal "Hool', is observed on June 30 every year. It first took place in 1855 against the British misrule and extortion. Santal leaders Sidhu and Kanu, along with many others, were killed in the rebellion.

Speakers also paid tribute to the Santal men who were killed in police firing at Shahebganj sugarcane farm on November 6, 2016.