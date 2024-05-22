Sanctions Against Aziz: Washington notified Dhaka beforehand

Says foreign minister

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud yesterday said the decision regarding the US sanctions against ex-army chief Gen (retd) Aziz Ahmed was first conveyed to the Bangladesh embassy in Washington.

The sanction was imposed not under the visa policy, but under a different law, the minister said, adding that he did not know whether any sanctions were being imposed on anyone under the US visa policy.

Hasan was speaking at a "Meet the Reporters" event at the Dhaka Reporters Unity.

"If the visa policy is imposed for destroying the democratic process, then I think this policy should be imposed against those who beat police personnel to death, attack hospitals and the residence of a chief justice, and burn people to death," he said.

The minister said Bangladesh has adopted a "zero tolerance" policy against corruption and it will continue to work with the United States on this issue.

Hasan said the two countries are working together on combating terrorism and human trafficking, among other issues.

The US state department yesterday announced the public designation of Gen (retd) Aziz due to what it says was his involvement in "significant corruption".

This action rendersAziz and his immediate family members generally ineligible for entering the US.

Aziz served as Bangladesh's chief of army staff from June 2018 to June 2021.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan declined to comment on the US sanctions against the former army chief.

Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting at the Secretariat yesterday, the minister said, "I have no comment on this. I don't know why this ban has been imposed."

The US in May last year announced a new visa policy stating that it would impose visa restrictions on Bangladeshis, who undermine the democratic election process, and their immediate family members.