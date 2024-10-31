Sanatan leaders demand withdrawal of sedition case

Issue 72-hour ultimatum

Leaders of Bangladesh Sanatan Jagaran Mancha today demanded that the government withdraw the sedition case, which was filed against 19 people, including ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) Chattogram Divisional Organising Secretary Chandan Kumar Dhar alias Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari on charges of disrespecting the national flag of Bangladesh in Chattogram's New Market area last Friday.

They made the demand at a protest rally at the Cheragi Pahar Intersection in Chattogram this afternoon, participated by several hundred people from the Hindu community.

Swatantro Gouranga Das Brahmachari, member of the managing committee of ISKCON Proborttak Shri Krishna Mandir, termed the case false and baseless.

He said it was filed only to harass the leaders of the Hindu community.

"We will wait for 72 hours to see whether the government withdraws the case," he said. "If the case is not withdrawn by Monday, we will declare a tougher programme."

Jewel Aich, coordinator of Sanatan Jagaran Mancha, said, "Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari is the leader of 30 million people of this country and people of Sanatani community will not accept any harassment or plot against him."

He said protest rallies will be held in 64 districts on Friday afternoon demanding the withdrawal of this case.

Firoz Khan, a resident of the Mohora area of the city, filed the case with Kotwali Police Station last night.

According to the case statement, the incident occurred on October 25, when a group of youths reportedly placed a saffron-coloured flag over the Bangladeshi flag on a pillar at Zero Point near the New Market intersection during a rally organised by the Hindu community under the banner "Sanatan Jagaran Mancha".

Police arrested two people in connection to the case on Wednesday night.