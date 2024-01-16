Samrat gets bail in money laundering case

A Dhaka court yesterday granted permanent bail to expelled Jubo League leader Ismail Hossain Chowdhury Samrat in a Tk 222-crore money laundering case.

The judge also granted the petition submitted for adjournment of the charge framing hearing in the case.

Judge Monjurul Imam of Special Judge's Court-6 set March 5 for holding hearing on the charge framing against Samrat in the case.

Samrat, a "kingpin" of illegal casino business in the capital, was present at the court during the hearing.

On November 26 of 2020, the ACC submitted the charge sheet to the Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Sessions Judge's Court, saying that the charges brought against him were primarily proven.