Samina Ahmed appointed BCSIR chairman

Samina Ahmed, chief scientific officer at BCSIR (Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research), was appointed as its chairman.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification in this regard today.

Samina, a chemical scientist, joined BCSIR as a scientific officer on September 25, 1994, and was promoted to the post of senior scientific officer on September 9, 2004.

She was appointed the principal scientific officer on June 7 in 2012 and promoted to chief scientific officer on December 15, 2019.