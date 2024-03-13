Saltwater intrusion: Crisis of drinking water grips Ctg on 1st Ramadan

Saltwater is invading the Halda River in Chattogram, which is forcing Chattogram Water and Sewerage Authority (CWasa) to keep two treatment plants closed for a certain period everyday. This environmental issue has caused a drinking water shortage, and residents in the southern part of the city are being provided with pure drinking water through rationing.

As a result, the residents in Chattogram port city are facing an acute water crisis. The situation was no different yesterday, the first day of Ramadan.

Some residents of Chawkbazar, Kathalgonj, Bakoli, Halishahar, Patenga, Kattoli, Agrabad, Dewan Bazar and Muradpur area, said they have been facing water crisis for the last few days and the situation turned worse as they did not get a drop of water during Sehri.

They failed to buy bottled water from shops as those remained closed.

"We are suffering as we are not getting water regularly," said Tofazzal Hossain, a resident of Akmal Ali Road in the port city's CEPZ area.

At least a dozen people this correspondent talked to echoed him.

Maksud Alam, Chief Engineer of Chattogram Wasa, said, "We have taken a decision to supply water through rationing. Initiatives are being taken to reopen 45 deep tubewells to increase water production."

Chattogram usually relies on two rivers for its water supply. Four treatment plants currently process about 50 crore litres of water daily for the city. However, two of these plants -- Mohra and Madunaghat -- located on the banks of the Halda River, are facing a challenge. The dry season has reduced the flow of freshwater from upstream, allowing saltier Bay of Bengal water to enter the Halda River through the Karnaphuli River. This saltwater intrusion makes it difficult to treat the river water for safe drinking use.

"This dry season, we've measured salinity levels as high as 2200 mg in the Halda River," explained Mohammed Yousuf, the executive engineer in charge of the plant. "Because of this, we're forced to stop production every day during high tide. However, I want to assure residents that we are still maintaining water quality standards despite these challenges," Yousuf told the newspaper.