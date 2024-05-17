Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Fri May 17, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 12:58 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Salim Prodhan can’t contest upazila polls

Staff Correspondent
Fri May 17, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Fri May 17, 2024 12:58 AM

The Supreme Court yesterday imposed a fine of Tk 10,000 on alleged casino kingpin Salim Prodhan for wasting its time with a petition to run for chairman in the next Rupganj upazila parishad elections in Narayanganj, despite being convicted in an embezzlement case.

The court further maintained its stay on a High Court directive to the Election Commission, asking it to allot him an election symbol and allow his participation in the polls scheduled for Monday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

An eight-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, passed the order while hearing two petitions filed by the EC and Prodhan's opponent Habibur Rahman, challenging the HC order.

Following this order, Prodhan cannot participate in the Rupganj upazila polls, said Habibur's lawyer Khurshid Alam Khan.

Earlier, the EC had cancelled Prodhan's candidature as he was sentenced to eight years in prison for illegally amassing Tk 57.79 crore and embezzling about Tk 22 crore.

Following a petition filed by Prodhan, now on bail, the HC ordered the EC to allocate him an election symbol and allow him to contest the upazila polls.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বিদেশি সাহায্যের প্রকল্প দ্রুত শেষ করার নির্দেশ প্রধানমন্ত্রীর

প্রধানমন্ত্রী ছোট প্রকল্প গ্রহণের পরিবর্তে জেলা ভিত্তিক প্রকল্প গ্রহণ করার পরামর্শ দিয়েছেন বলে জানান পরিকল্পনা বিভাগের সিনিয়র সচিব সত্যজিৎ কর্মকার।

৫৫ মিনিট আগে
|শিক্ষা

‘শরীফার গল্প’ পাঠ্যবই থেকে বাদ দেওয়ার সুপারিশ বিশেষজ্ঞ কমিটির

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification