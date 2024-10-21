Salahuddin new permanent representative

The govern-ment has appointed Salahuddin Noman Chowdhury as the new ambassador and permanent representative of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York.

An order was issued in this regard yesterday.

Current Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Bangladesh to the UN in New York Muhammad Abdul Muhith is set to go on retirement in December this year.

Ambassador Chowdhury joined the Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu on 11 November 2020.

After graduating from the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology in 1993, he worked in the private sector for five years until joining the Bangladesh Foreign Service in 1998.

In his diplomatic career, he worked in the Bangladesh embassies in New Delhi, Islamabad and New York in various capacities. In the headquarters, he held positions in departments like Administration, External Publicity, Multilateral Economic Affairs, Protocol, United Nations, South East Asia and Foreign Service Academy.