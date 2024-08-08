Saima Wazed expresses heartbreak over loss of life in Bangladesh

Saima Wazed, daughter of Bangladesh's former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, expressed her heartbreak over the recent loss of life in her country.

"I am heartbroken with the loss of life in my country that I love," Saima posted on X.

She also shared her sorrow at being unable to see her mother, who fled Dhaka on Monday amid massive street protests.

"So heartbroken that I cannot see and hug my mother during this difficult time," she added.

Saima also reaffirmed her commitment to her role as the regional director for the World Health Organization's Southeast Asia division, saying, "I remain committed to my role as RD @WHOSEARO @WHO."