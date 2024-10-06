Saifullah president, Golam Rasul GS of BAESA

Dr ASM Saifullah, the chief scientific officer, Institute of Food and Radiation Biology, AERE, Savar has been elected as president and Dr Md Golam Rasul, the chief geologist, Institute of Nuclear Minerals, AERE, Savar as general secretary of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Scientists Association (BAESA).

The executive body election of BAESA, a professional association of Bangladesh Atomic Energy Commission, was held on October 3, said a press release.

The other elected office bearers include Prof Abu Bakkar Siddique (vice president), Dr Md Mahbubul Haque (treasurer), Dr Md Firoz Mortuza (assistant general secretary) and Engr Md Al Mamun (information and publication secretary). Additionally, seven elected executive members are Md Asad Sharif, Afroza Akhter, Mohammad Rajib, Md Abdullah Al Mamun, Azmal Kabir Sarkar, Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, and Md Aliuzzaman.