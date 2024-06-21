Safety fences not repaired in two years

Unmaintained safety fences led to loss of lives from landslides in Rohingya camps on Wednesday, said Refugee, Relief, and Repatriation Commissioner Mohammad Mizanur Rahman yesterday.

Due to a fund crisis, the agencies concerned did not repair the safety fences and sandbags in place to protect the camps from landslides for two years, he added.

Ten people -- including eight Rohingyas -- were killed in Camp 1 West, Camp 8, Camp 9, and Camp 14 in Ukhiya of Cox's Bazar due to the landslides caused by torrential rain on Wednesday.

The RRRC feared that more such incidents would happen in the future if protection measures are not repaired regularly.

A total of 543 landslides occurred in the camp on Wednesday due to the heavy rain, according to the RRRC office.

A total of 233 makeshift shelters were completely damaged while 702 shelters were partly damaged in those incidents. More than 1,300 Rohingyas were evacuated, while a total of 1,500 people are at risk of landslides, said the RRRC.

Most of the Rohingyas living under landslide risk were sent back to their houses since there was no rain yesterday, according to some of them. "We have no place to relocate the 1,500 Rohingyas living under threat, providing them new shelters. They will be transferred to safer places when the risk of landslides rises," said Mizanur Rahman.