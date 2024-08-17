Safety, equal rights for all

Demands Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation

The previous government's inaction regarding past incidents of violence against minority communities has encouraged communal extremist groups to continue their attacks and oppression on minorities, said the Manabadhikar Shongskriti Foundation.

The foundation also demanded the protection and equal rights be ensured for all, regardless of religion or ethnicity. In a press statement, they also condemned the recent violence and oppression against minorities across the country.

The statement said during the anti-discrimination student movement, students and the public spoke for the establishment of a non-communal, democratic state and society by eliminating discrimination.

However, after Sheikh Hasina's resignation, a certain group of people expressed their accumulated anger by attacking, vandalising, and setting fire to government and private establishments, as well as the homes and properties of many leaders of the then ruling party, including ministers and MPs.

Additionally, there were at least 205 incidents of attacks on the homes and religious sites of Hindu minorities in 52 districts, posing a threat to the security of minorities.

The Foundation expressed condemnation and outrage against these incidents, according to the statement.

They said during any political transition, religious and ethnic minorities are often the victims of attacks. Minorities flee their homes in the face of such violence, and some even leave the country.

Although it did not happen this time, many are attempting to label the recent attacks on minorities as politically motivated, which is seen as an effort to sidestep the real situation and create excuses, they said.

The statement said the Foundation believes it is the state's responsibility to ensure the protection and equal rights of all people in the country, regardless of religion or ethnicity.

It also called upon everyone to ensure the protection of life and property by abandoning all forms of division, enmity, oppression, violence, and destruction.

In a separate press release, it also condemned the murder of three youths in the capital's Jatrabari area. They said such extrajudicial killings, driven by mere suspicion or feud, are unacceptable and constitute a severe violation of human rights.