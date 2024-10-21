Speakers call for coordinated efforts

Recent student protests, public demonstrations, and natural disasters have raised concerns about the mental health of primary-level students, leading to increased anxiety and distress, which is affecting their behaviour.

To address the situation, experts called for a collective effort to safeguard students' mental well-being, at a discussion titled "Improving the Mental Health of Primary-Level Students: Our Responsibilities," organised by the Campaign for Popular Education (CAMPE) and the BRAC Institute of Educational Development at the Krishibid Institute in Dhaka yesterday.

In a presentation, CAMPE said recent protests, violence, and flooding have severely impacted students' mental health. It also conducted a nationwide study which gathered insights from over 150 organisations and educational institutions, alongside consultations at divisional and district levels.

The findings revealed that students have been exposed to violent protests, arson, and even shootings, leading to school closures and curfews. This forced them to stay home, resulting in a range of psychological issues, including fear, anxiety, sleep disturbances, depression, and even violent tendencies.

The floods further disrupted education, causing health problems and school absenteeism, they said in the study.

Kazi Faruk Ahmed, a member of the National Education Policy 2010 formulation committee, pointed out that the curriculum reform before Covid-19 did not adequately incorporate stakeholders' feedback, which negatively affected students.

He called for greater collaboration among teachers, students, parents, and education stakeholders.

Prof MA Mohit Kamal, senior chief consultant at Labaid Cardiac Hospital, urged parents and teachers to prioritise the mental health of primary students, adding that the ongoing protests have left a deep emotional impact on them.

Prof M Nazmul Haque, director of the Teacher Development Institute, said trauma comes from family environments in the first place. Children are mostly affected by their parents' stress.

He said the 2021 curriculum initially engaged students but was discontinued amid criticisms. Now it can be reviewed again, to better serve the primary students.

Rasheda K Choudhury, executive director of CAMPE, said protecting children's mental health is key to securing their educational future. She said the meeting's recommendations would be submitted to the government for consideration.