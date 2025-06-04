Safe water a daily struggle for residents

Gopalganj municipality is currently unable to ensure uninterrupted supply of potable water to its residents due to the declining capacity of its water treatment plants and the lack of necessary renovations.

At present, the municipality can meet only 25 percent of the daily demand for safe drinking water, leaving thousands of residents in distress.

The area of the municipality was expanded in 2021 from 13.82 to 30.70 square kilometres. The total population now stands at around 2,09,450. A total of 9,900 households are connected to the municipality's water supply network. Water is treated at four plants with a combined daily output of 13 to 14 million litres, against a daily demand of 60 million litres.

"We get water only for an hour early in the morning. We store water in buckets, bottles -- whatever we can find. However, the quantity supplied is hardly enough, and if we fail to collect water timely, the whole day becomes a struggle," said Masum Sheikh, a resident of Hemangon area.

"After bathing my three children with stored water, we often have to skip showers ourselves. I never thought in a town like Gopalganj, I'd have to plan my daily chores based on when the water comes," said Asma Begum, a schoolteacher residing in Courtpara area.

Swaroop Bose, sub-assistant engineer (Electricity and Water) of the municipality, said the main water treatment plant, which has been running continuously for years without proper maintenance, saw its capacity decline from 540 cubic metres per hour to around 250–300 cubic metres per hour. Without urgent repairs, the plant could fail entirely at any time.

The town's two primary treatment facilities, located in Shishubon area, were established in the 2000–01 and 2019–20 fiscal years respectively. While the newer plant is still functioning normally, it is under significant strain due to overdependence. Other supplementary sources -- including an iron removal plant, a groundwater-based facility at Kazulia Beel, and a surface water plant sourcing from the Madhumati River in Manikhar -- are also operating below capacity due to a lack of maintenance, he added.

Md Faiz Ahmed, executive engineer of DPHE in Gopalganj, said they had discussed a new plant plan with higher authorities, but no steps had been taken yet. Moreover, installing deep tube-wells in the municipality is not feasible as the underground water is laden with arsenic and iron at 50–100 feet depth. Deeper down, the water is saline. As such, water can only be sourced from the river, purified and supplied to the residents.

"Meanwhile, applications for new connections are coming daily," said Bishwajit Kumar Pal, administrator of Gopalganj Municipality and deputy director of Local Government Division in the district.

"We submitted a DPP to expand plant capacity and extend pipeline coverage in the newly added areas. We hope to receive a prompt decision from the ministry concerned," he added.