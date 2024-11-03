Sadek Golla of Jamtala: A sweet legacy spanning 70 years

About 38 kilometres from Jashore town, Sheikh Sadek Ali's sweetmeat shop, famed for Sadek Golla, stands tall in Sharsha's Jamtala area for past 70 years.

The small, humble shop, with very minimal decorations, still experiences a huge crowd every morning, forming a queue to purchase this rasgolla variant.

In an area where rasgolla is found in every nook and corner, what makes Sadek Golla so special?

To explore it, this correspondent visited the shop and spoke to its owners.

Sheikh Sadek Ali established the business in 1955. After his demise, his six sons -- Anwar, Alamgir, Shahinur, Shahjahan, Jahangir and Nuruzzaman -- took the helm and expanded the franchise to a total nine outlets -- three in Jamtala area and six others across Jashore district.

The secret to Sadek Golla's famed taste and flavour lies in its preparation, said Bazlur Rahman, 60, who has been working at this shop for last 30 years.

"We prepare the sweets from locally sourced cow milk. The process begins with curdling the milk, then straining it to add semolina to the curdle, which is then kneaded until it becomes a smooth mixture. The workers then use the mixture to prepare it in four sizes and two variants of rasgolla," he said.

"The white ones are soaked in warm sugar syrup, while our specialty, Sadek Golla, is prepared by cooking it for longer until the desired light brown colour is achieved. The sweets are sold for Tk 5-30 apiece across four sizes," he added.

Talking to this correspondent, Anwar Hossain, eldest son of Sadek Ali, said their product's goodwill has spread across the country and beyond.

"We usually sell around 2,000 kilogramme of sweets daily. The amount increases on special occasions and festivals, while some special orders also pour in almost every week. About 20 workers are employed in different shifts round the clock. The preparations start at 6:00am, while the shops are opened around 9:00am," he said.

Sirajul Islam, a Bangladeshi expatriate living in the US, never forgets to take a few packets of Sadek Golla every time he flies back to Texas after visiting the country.

"This sweet is very light yet fragrant, and melts in your mouth as soon as you have a bite. We have been enjoying Sadek Golla for generations, and have never been unsatisfied with their quality," he said.

Kazi Najib Hasan, upazila nirbahi officer of Sharsha, said the sweet has low sugar content but tastes delicious.

"Being diabetic, I usually avoid sweets. However, I never miss a chance to enjoy a couple of Sadek Gollas while visiting Jamtala market, as I don't have to worry much about my sugar levels," he added.