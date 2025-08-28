Sada pathor looting: ‘We’re focusing on identifying those involved’

Committee ends field visit, holds public hearing

Following pressure from the district administration, stone thieves return the stones by truckloads and employ people to load them on boats so that those could be properly deposited. The photo was taken at Bholaganj Zero Point in Sylhet yesterday. Photo: Sheikh Nasir

The high-level ministerial probe committee formed by the Cabinet Division has completed its field-level investigation into the large-scale looting of stones from Sada Pathor, a major tourist site in Sylhet's Companiganj upazila.

After visiting the affected areas on Tuesday, the five-member inter-ministerial body held a public hearing at Sylhet Circuit House yesterday, where people from different walks of life gave their statements.

Zaheda Parveen, convener of the probe body and secretary (coordination and reforms) of the Cabinet Division, told reporters, "We are focusing on two key aspects -- identifying those involved and determining their responsibilities, and formulating recommendations to prevent such incidents in the future."

She said the team spent two days in Sylhet, gathering evidence and views from stakeholders, and would prepare a detailed report after analysing the data.

"We are carrying out this responsibility with utmost caution and confidentiality so that no undue influence affects the process," she added.

At the event, people demanded that the perpetrators be identified and held accountable.

The Cabinet Division formed the probe committee on August 20 following widespread criticism over the stone looting.

The Sylhet additional divisional commissioner (revenue) is the member secretary of the committee, while other members include additional secretaries from different ministries.

Meanwhile, the four-day ultimatum given by Sylhet's new Deputy Commissioner Md Sarwoer Alam to return looted stones expired on Tuesday.

District administration sources said about 6.5 lakh cubic feet of stones were voluntarily returned by traders and locals during the period.

Following the deadline, the administration launched a drive yesterday to recover the remaining stones. On the same day, the DC also imposed a ban on illegal extraction, storage, and transportation of stones and sand in the district.

"From today, strict action will be taken against anyone found storing or transporting Sada Pathor illegally. Cases will be filed, arrests will be made, and there will be no exceptions," the DC warned.

He also noted significant public cooperation in the recovery effort. "So far, including both voluntarily returned and seized stones, around 26 lakh cubic feet have been recovered and are being restored to the original site," he said.