SAD activists admit assaulting businessman

Claim it was a financial dispute, not extortion

A group from Students Against Discrimination (SAD) has admitted to assaulting a businessman after bringing him to their office, searching his phone, and demanding money.

However, the group claimed it was not extortion but a personal financial dispute over unpaid dues involving a relative of one of its members.

At a press briefing at Dhaka Reporters Unity yesterday, the platform's suspended Dhaka City unit Joint Convener Refatul Haque Shawon said Parvez, a member of the group, had sought help recovering nearly Tk 2 crore that his grandfather, Amzad, was allegedly owed by a contractor named Amirul Islam.

The dues were related to a 2023 road construction project in Rajbari that Amirul allegedly completed under a subcontract but failed to pay for, he claimed.

"For two years, Amirul used his political connections to avoid payment. Parvez's grandfather, who had taken loans to complete the work, was under pressure," Refatul said, reading from a press release. He claimed that they intervened as a personal favour, not on behalf of SAD.

Signed by joint conveners Sadman Sanjid and Refatul, the statement said both parties were invited to the SAD office for discussion. During the meeting, the group learned that Amirul was a distant relative of Jamil Taj, SAD's Pallabi unit convener. They advised both sides to settle the matter privately.

However, things escalated when Rofiq Mithu, Shah Ali unit convener, lost his temper and physically assaulted Amirul, said Refatul.

The group said Rofiq reacted after discovering Amirul had exchanged sensitive political information on WhatsApp with Awami League leaders and spread rumours targeting various groups.

"This was a spontaneous and personal act. Rofiq apologised, and the situation was defused," Refatul said.

They also claimed a TV report falsely framed the incident as politically motivated extortion, using a video recorded by Jamil Taj to tarnish SAD's image.

"The matter ended peacefully with Rofiq's apology," the statement added.

On May 26, SAD suspended Refatul and Parvez for "moral misconduct".

Meanwhile, Amirul Islam filed a case on May 28 with Mirpur Police against 19 individuals, including Refatul and Sadman, over the incident, which took place on May 13.

According to the case, on May 13 around 1:30pm, 6-7 youths claiming to be officers from Mirpur Model Police Station intercepted him, accused him of 41 cases, and forced him onto a motorcycle. He was taken to the rooftop of a 10-storey building in South Bishil under Darussalam Police Station.

There, 20–25 people were present. Inside a room, he was allegedly detained and tortured. Refatul, Sadman, and Parvez allegedly snatched his phone, wallet, and two blank cheques. Others tied him to a chair and beat him with rods, pipes, and bamboo sticks until he lost consciousness, Amirul alleged.

Upon regaining consciousness, he was allegedly forced to issue a bank cheque, sign blank stamp papers, and record a video promising to pay Tk 5 crore within seven days or hand over his assets, the case stated.

Speaking to The Daily Star, Amirul denied all claims made by SAD.

"I received a contract through another contractor to construct a road in Rajbari and assigned the work to a man named Golam Mostofa. Amzad was brought in as a sub-contractor to supply sand. Later, he showed interest in completing the rest of the construction of the road but failed to do so. Despite that, he later demanded payment," he claimed.

Amirul expressed little hope for justice, saying none of the accused had been arrested.

Sajjad Rumon, officer-in-charge of Mirpur Police Station, said some accused have secured High Court bail and their documents are being verified, while others are on the run.

ALLEGATION OF LOOTING FREEDOM FIGHTER'S HOUSE

In a separate incident on February 6, around 35 to 40 men identifying as students attacked the Mirpur residence of freedom fighter Kazi Abdul Haque around 2:30am.

The family claimed the attackers looted 22 bhoris of gold ornaments, Tk 8 lakh in cash, two televisions, watches, and important documents.

The family blamed SAD members for the attack.

SAD denied involvement, saying they arrived after the incident to calm the situation.

"We were there to control the mob and immediately informed the police," Refatul said yesterday.

As of yesterday, no case had been filed, and the family alleged police refused to record their complaint.

At the press conference, SAD leaders said media reports were part of a campaign to discredit their role in last year's anti-discrimination movement.

The Daily Star attempted to reach SAD spokesperson Umama Fatema for comment, but she did not respond.