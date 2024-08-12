Sacked cops gather at Secretariat demanding jobs back

They are chanting slogans against former IGPs, DB Harun

Hundreds of police personnel who were previously sacked gathered today in front of the Secretariat in Dhaka demanding their jobs back.

The gates of the Secretariat were closed after the former police personnel went there shortly before noon.

They were chanting slogans against former Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) Benazir Ahmed and Abdullah Al Mamun, as well as Harun Or Rashid, additional commissioner (crime and operations) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) and former chief of DMP's detective branch.

Momtazul Ehsan Ahmed Humayun, deputy commissioner (Secretariat security) of DMP, told The Daily Star that the sacked police officials also came to the Secretariat yesterday.

They have come today too to realise their various demands.