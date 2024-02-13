Sabrina indicted for possessing 2 NIDs

A Dhaka court yesterday framed charges against Sabrina Sharmin Hossain, chairman of JKG Health Care, in a case filed against her for possessing two national identity (NID) cards with fake information.

Sabrina, a physician now on bail, pleaded not guilty and demanded justice after Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbub Ahmed read out the charges to her.

Before that, the magistrate dismissed the petitions submitted for discharging her from the charges of the case. The magistrate set May 26 for starting trial of the case.

On December 1, 2022, Mohammad Ripon Uddin, a sub-inspector of Detective Branch of Police and also investigation officer of the case, submitted the charge sheet to Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court.

On August 30, 2020, Election Officer Abdul Momin Mia under Gulshan Police Station filed the case against Sabrina with Badda Police Station.