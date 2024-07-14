Saber seeks UN support to empower vulnerable countries

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury has called upon the United Nations to be more responsive to the needs of developing countries, especially the most vulnerable ones in addressing those challenges.

He said for Bangladesh, issues like sea level rise, salinity intrusion and glacial melt are matters of survival.

He said this during his meeting with Amina J Muhammad, deputy secretary general of the UN, at a bilateral meeting held at the UN Headquarters in New York yesterday.

During the meeting, the deputy secretary general and the environment minister deliberated on the devastating impacts of climate change, ongoing conflicts, and other global challenges that are hindering the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and emphasised the need for strengthened international collaboration to overcome these obstacles.

They also discussed how to amplify the voices of the global south in climate negotiations, especially in Conferences of Parties to secure more funding to tackle the impacts of climate change and support their green transition.

Earlier, the minister met UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner and discussed areas of mutual cooperation.

Aside from that, the minister also met Chun Kyoo Park, head of the United Nations Office for Sustainable Development, to discuss potential cooperation in the areas of waste management.

Saber is in New York on an official visit from July 11 to 16.