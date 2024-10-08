Saber Hossain Chy assaulted at court

Former minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury was assaulted on the premises of a Dhaka court while he was being taken out of a remand hearing yesterday.

Witnesses said that as Saber was being taken to a lockup of the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court, at least three people were throwing punches at him.

Eggs were also hurled at the Awami League leader.

A video clip of the assault was also making the rounds in social media.

Several police personnel were seen pushing the attackers away.

During yesterday's hearing, pro-BNP lawyers resisted Saber's lawyer Ehsanul Haque Shomaji from defending him.

At one stage, Shomaji wanted to leave the courtroom, but then the pro-BNP lawyers urged him to defend his client.

Dhaka Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mahbubul Haque placed Saber, ex-environment, forest, and climate change minister, and Dhaka-9 Awami League lawmaker, on a five-day remand in a case filed over the death of BNP activist Mokbul on December 7, 2022

On September 30, Mahfuzar Rahman, a BNP activist, filed a case with Paltan Model Police Station against 256 people, including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and Saber, and 700 unnamed people over the killing of Mokbul.

Meanwhile, Nazibur Rahman, former principal secretary to the Prime Minister's Office; and Aminul Islam Khan, ex-senior secretary to the home ministry; were also placed on remand yesterday.

Nazibur, also former chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), and Aminul were placed on a three-day remand each in a case lodged over the killing of Jubo Dal leader Shamim Mia in Paltan on October 28 last year.

During the hearing, Aminul claimed before the court that he was abroad when the incident (killing) took place.

Abbas Ali, a former member of Chhatra Dal central committee, on September 14 lodged a case with the same police station against 704 people, including most AL top leaders and several police officials, and 12,000 unknown people over the death of Shamim. Nazibur and Aminul were not named in the FIR.

Nazibur was arrested at the capital's Ramna early yesterday. On Sunday, Saber was held in Gulshan area and Aminul in Banani area.