SAAF steps up to support injured in Anti-Discrimination Student Movement

The Suhana and Anis Ahmed Foundation (SAAF) has stepped in to provide financial support for those injured in the recent Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.

Partnering with hospitals such as National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), Dhaka Medical College Hospital, and Kurmitola General Hospital, SAAF has been assessing and addressing the medical needs of the injured, said a press release.

SAAF's involvement ranges from funding surgeries to ensuring the delivery of critical medications and specialised care.

"For us at SAAF, it's not just about providing financial support — it's about restoring hope to those who have sacrificed everything for our right to freedom of speech and a life of dignity," said Anis Ahmed, co-founder and co-chairman of SAAF.

"Our commitment will continue until they fully recover, and be on their feet to enjoy this hard-earned freedom," he added.

He further said, SAAF is committed, and will ensure that these change-makers are not forgotten, even as they continue to bear the weight of their sacrifices.

In addition to providing ongoing support, SAAF has initiated the process of transferring several critically injured patients, particularly those with severe eye injuries, to a hospital in Thailand for better treatment.

The foundation remains committed to ensuring that these individuals are not forgotten and continue to receive the care they need as they recover from their injuries.