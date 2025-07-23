SAAF provides medical aid, financial support to 272 July uprising victims

Extending its support to the victims of the July mass uprising, Suhana & Anis Ahmed Foundation (SAAF) has so far provided medical treatment, medication, and financial assistance to 272 critically injured individuals for their surgeries in different hospitals across Bangladesh.

The foundation is actively working with courier organisations and other online-based delivery platforms to create employment opportunities for the injured, SAAF said in a statement.

Since December 2024, SAAF has also been providing monthly financial assistance to 100 individuals who are currently unable to work due to physical injuries.

Moreover, the foundation has committed to awarding full scholarships to 25 injured students currently enrolled in schools, colleges, and universities.

"This is not a one-time gesture but a long-term commitment to rebuilding lives. It is our moral obligation to stand by those who stood for justice, provided all of us with the Taste of Freedom again after 17 years," Anis Ahmed, co-founder and co-chairman of the foundation, said.

"Guided by this belief, the foundation continues to walk silently yet steadfastly alongside the injured on the path to a renewed future," he added.

Beginning on August 7, 2024, a team of 117 volunteers from the foundation visited hospitals across the country, including National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (NITOR), Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Kurmitola General Hospital, and Chattogram Medical College Hospital, and extended support to the injured victims of the July mass uprising, SAAF said.

"With the assistance of hospital authorities, volunteers directly engaged with injured individuals to collect data and assess the needs of the July injured," it added.

Beyond responding to this immediate crisis, SAAF has been contributing to strengthening healthcare, education, women's empowerment, and other sectors of the country.

The foundation has donated 15 phototherapy machines and eight incubators to hospitals, equipped the International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research, Bangladesh (icddr,b) with state-of-the-art medical devices, and contributed to support the burn unit of Dhaka Medical College Hospital.