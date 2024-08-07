Russia wants political process to return to constitutional norms soon

Russia is looking forward to Bangladesh's political process returning to constitutional norms at the soonest.

In a statement, the Russian embassy said Moscow operates on the premise that changes in the Bangladeshi government constitute an internal affair of that country.

"However, we look forward to the internal political processes in that friendly country returning to the constitutional norms as soon as possible," it said.

On August 5, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her cabinet resigned following a mass upsurge.

The situation in the country is being controlled by the Bangladesh Army.

A transitional government is expected to be formed soon. According to the Russian embassy in Dhaka, no injuries of Russian citizens were reported.