Russia proposes Dhaka-Moscow flights

Russia has expressed an interest in starting direct flights between Dhaka and Moscow so that tourists from both countries can easily travel between the two countries.

Alexander Mantytskiy, Russian ambassador to Bangladesh, expressed this interest during a meeting yesterday with Civil Aviation Minister Muhammad Faruk Khan at the Secretariat.

The Russian envoy also expressed interest in becoming a development partner for Bangladesh's aviation industry.

"If the number of Russian tourists in Bangladesh increases, it will contribute to the development of tourism industry and strengthen the friendship between the two countries," said Alexander.

The ambassador also said Russia is keen to provide any kind of assistance to Bangladesh's growing aviation industry, including technical assistance.

Faruk Khan said, "We sincerely welcome the desire of a friendly country like Russia to become a development partner in the aviation industry of Bangladesh and the interest of launching Dhaka-Moscow direct flights."

In this regard, a decision will be taken subject to discussions between the relevant authorities of the two countries.