Russia interested in exploring five more gas wells

Envoys of three countries call on chief adviser

Russian state-owned energy company Gazprom has expressed interest in exploring five additional gas wells in Bhola, as well as further wells inland, Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytskiy revealed during a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna yesterday.

Mantytskiy also highlighted Russia's ongoing support for Bangladesh in international forums and discussed several key cooperation areas, including the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant.

This project, which benefits from Russian technical and financial support, is nearing completion and is expected to become operational next year.

Additionally, Russia is keen on exporting LNG to Bangladesh and constructing a gas pipeline from Bhola to Khulna, he noted.

Chief Adviser Yunus acknowledged Russia's historical support during Bangladesh's Liberation War and its crucial mine-cleaning operations at Chittagong Port.

He urged Russia to increase its imports from Bangladesh and emphasised the need for expanded economic and educational cooperation.

In a separate courtesy call, Saudi Arabia's Ambassador Essa Yousef Essa Al Duhailan informed Yunus that approximately 3.2 million Bangladeshi workers in Saudi Arabia send around $10 billion in remittances annually, with half sent through official channels.

Yunus praised Saudi Arabia as a key friend of Bangladesh and reminisced about his visit to the country for the World Football Summit. A

Ambassador Essa Yousef also raised the issue of renewing passports for 69,000 undocumented Bangladeshi residents in Saudi Arabia and discussed Saudi interest in investing further in Bangladesh's logistics, services, and renewable energy sectors.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with Pakistani High Commissioner Syed Ahmed Maroof, Yunus called for the revival of SAARC to enhance regional cooperation and boost economic ties in South Asia. He expressed hope that SAARC could become a model for regional integration similar to the European Union.

Marooof emphasised the need to revitalise trade and economic relations between the two countries and advocated for easing visa procedures and establishing direct flights between Bangladesh and Pakistan.