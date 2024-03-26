Russia-Bangladesh relations developing in spirit of friendship: Russian PM

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of Independence Day.

"On behalf of the Government of the Russian Federation and on my own behalf, please accept congratulations on the occasion of the national holiday of the People's Republic of Bangladesh - the Independence Day," he said.

He said the Russia-Bangladesh relations have been developing in the spirit of friendship and mutual respect.

He said trade and economic cooperation between the two countries are gradually advancing and prospective joint projects are being realised.

"I am convinced that active work between the governments will contribute to strengthening the entire gamut of practical interaction. This fully corresponds with the interests of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of Bangladesh," he said.

The Russian PM wished Sheikh Hasina sound health, well-being and new achievements in her responsible work and to the friendly Bangladeshi people - happiness and prosperity.