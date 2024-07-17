Ruqayyah Hall: Protesters drive out female BCL leaders

Agitating students of Begum Ruqayyah Hall at Dhaka University yesterday night allegedly beat up female leaders of Chhatra League and drove them out of the hall. The incident took place around 11:00pm.

On the condition of anonymity, a student of Ruqayyah Hall told The Daily Star that 11 BCL leaders were chased, beaten, and driven out of the hall.

They ran and took refuge in the provost's bungalow.

Around midnight, an ambulance ferried them from the premises.Dhaka University Professor Dr M Maksudur Rahman said, "Eleven students were evacuated from Ruqqayah Hall by ambulance."

However, Dhaka Medical College Hospital sources said none of the students were brought to the DMCH.

Ruqayyah Hall Provost Nilufar Parvin said, "I won't comment at the moment." In a video sent by a student from Ruqayyah Hall, it was seen that the general students drove hall BCL President Pritha and Secretary Atika out of the halls.